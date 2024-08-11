Villa looking to get rid of first-team player because of his wages

Aston Villa are reportedly looking to offload Diego Carlos due to his high wages amid links with a possible transfer to Fulham.

The Brazilian defender has had a mixed spell at Villa Park, and though he has his qualities it perhaps makes sense to offload him and try something different.

Carlos is one of Villa’s top earners, and it might be that they can no longer justify spending that much on the player.

That’s according to pundit Dan Bardell, who spoke to Villa News about the Carlos transfer situation and the club’s plans to deal with his departure.

“I have got time for Carlos. He suffered a really bad injury when he joined the club and he’s done well to come back from that,” Bardell said.

“I think with the wages that he is on and because he doesn’t start in Villa’s best team when everyone is fit, I think he’s expendable.

“If they can get a bit of money and get his wages off the books then they’ll probably try to do that. The club could see it as an opportunity that is too good to turn down.”