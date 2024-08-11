Enzo Maresca admitted he’s “very excited” by the signing of Pedro Neto following Chelsea’s final pre-season game against Inter Milan on Sunday.

The Blues concluded their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Italian champions at Stamford Bridge thanks to Lesley Ugochukwu’s last minute equaliser.

It was Maresca’s first game in charge at his new home and represented his final chance to see his team in action before they kick off the new campaign against Manchester City on August 18th.

Maresca excited by Neto

The Blues have been busy in the transfer market and the Chelsea faithful got the chance to see their latest signing as Pedro Neto was paraded on the pitch at half time.

Chelsea agreed a deal with Wolves on Friday worth £51.4m for the Portugal international which seeming appeared out of nowhere, and he’s signed a long term contract with the club.

Neto is a proven quantity in the Premier League and will add depth and quality to the wide areas, with the fact he can play on both wings seen as a huge plus by Chelsea.

Following the game Maresca admitted he was very excited by the signing of the 24-year-old and said he can offer many things.

“Im very excited, he can offer many things. He can play on the right side, he can play on the left side, he’s very good one-on-one,” he told Chelsea’s website.

“It is one more option we have because there will be many, many games in the season, so we need a big squad.”

Neto, who has had a number of injury issues over the past few seasons was limited to 20 Premier League appearances last season in which he provided nine assists and scored two goals and Chelsea will be hoping he can stay fit.

The Portuguese will train with his new team-mates this coming week and could make his debut for the club against City.