Erik ten Hag names the 23/24 Man Utd flop set to become ‘very important’ once again

Erik ten Hag believes Casemiro is ready to once again become a ‘very important’ player to Manchester United.

The 75-time Brazil international arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 following a glittering spell at Real Madrid.

Since then, Casemiro has played 84 times for Man Utd, scoring 12 goals and winning FA Cup and EFL Cup titles.

However, the midfielder suffered a serious dip in form last season and looked especially vulnerable when asked to cover at centre-back amid a defensive injury crisis at United.

Casemiro was linked with a move away from Man Utd this summer, with Saudi side Al-Ittihad mentioned as one potential suitor before interest seemingly cooled.

The 32-year-old looks set to stay another year with the Red Devils and after a productive pre-season, played the full 90 minutes in their Community Shield clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

Casemiro impressed with a match-high five tackles and 10 duels won, while he also created two chances, played seven passes into the opposition’s final third and made eight recoveries.

The veteran midfielder also dispatched his penalty as United eventually lost 7-6 from the spot at Wembley.

Speaking after the match, Man Utd boss Ten Hag sang the praises of Casemiro, who he believes will play a key role in his squad during the upcoming campaign.

“He has a pre-season so he is very fit in this moment,” Ten Hag said (via the Manchester United official website).

“I think, as a team, we work good together and I think that makes it for Case very easy. Then he can bring his skills in and then you can see his importance for the game and for our team.”

In a later radio interview, Ten Hag added: “He is a big leader for us and very important for the team.

“Attacking, defending, we are together.”

Man Utd kick off their 2024/25 Premier League campaign at home to Fulham on Friday evening.