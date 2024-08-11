Former Arsenal star reflects on leaving the club – “Sometimes it’s time to let go”

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has reflected on his decision to leave Arsenal after spending 16 years at the club.

Maitland-Niles is a product of the Arsenal youth system and went on to make 132 appearances for the club across all competitions between 2014 and 2023, winning FA Cup and Community Shield titles.

However, Maitland-Niles was never truly able to establish himself as a regular starter at the Emirates Stadium and following loans with West Brom, Roma and Southampton, joined Lyon upon the expiry of his Arsenal contract last summer.

The 26-year-old played 29 times across all competitions last season to help Lyon climb from a relegation battle into sixth place in Ligue 1 while also reaching the Coupe de France final — losing 2-1 to PSG.

Maitland-Niles was back in London on Sunday as Lyon took on Arsenal in the Emirates Cup, with the Gunners winning 2-0 thanks to goals from centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães.

Speaking before that match, Maitland-Niles recalled how leaving Arsenal when he did was the correct decision for his career.

“I’m very mature in my mind and I understand how football works,” Maitland-Niles told Arsenal’s official website.

“Sometimes it’s time to let go of a club that has been so dear to you and you had so many years with. So it was more of a process of trying to move on, both for my family and myself.

“Obviously my contract expired anyway, so I had to find something that was concrete and solid and I felt like Lyon was the best fit.”