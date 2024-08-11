Harry Kane gives verdict on new Spurs signing Dominic Solanke

Tottenham record goalscorer Harry Kane has backed Dominic Solanke to be a hit for his former club.

The 26-year-old striker completed a £55m move to Spurs on Saturday following a 2023/24 season in which he netted 21 times across all competitions for Bournemouth — including 19 strikes in the Premier League to finish behind only Alexander Isak (21), Cole Palmer (22) and Erling Haaland (27) in the Golden Boot race.

Solanke will, of course, be seen by many as the long-awaited Kane replacement for Spurs, who sold England’s record goalscorer to Bayern Munich last summer.

Kane returned to his old stomping ground to play the final 10 minutes of Bayern’s 3-2 win over Tottenham in the Visit Malta Cup friendly competition.

Solanke wasn’t fit to feature in the match but was present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, being unveiled to supporters ahead of kick-off. That also gave him the chance to bump into Kane and receive some encouragement from the Spurs legend.

“It should be great. Dom is a great player,” Kane said of one-time England international Solanke after Saturday’s match (via Sky Sports).

“He plays with high intensity, high speed. For sure he’ll get chances in this team with the way Ange plays.

“I think it’s a really good signing. I saw him in the dressing room and I wished him all the best and of course, I hope he has a great season.”

With their friendly schedule complete, Spurs will now prepare in training for their Premier League opener away at Leicester City a week on Monday.