Leeds table official bid to sign towering Chelsea centre-back

Leeds United have reportedly made an official transfer bid for talented young Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys.

The 21-year-old has recently shone in a loan spell in the Championship with Swansea City, and it seems he’s now being lined up for another spell in English football’s second tier.

Reports claim Chelsea are now keen to sell Humphreys permanently, and it’s clear Leeds are willing to try their luck with a move after tabling an offer to the Blues, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Leeds have money to spend to help fund their promotion push, with big money made from the sales of Archie Gray to Tottenham and Crysencio Summerville to West Ham.

Humphreys doesn’t look likely to break into this big and competitive Chelsea squad any time soon, so a permanent exit could suit him well.

Leeds also looks like a good club for him to continue his development, as he should get the chance to become a key part of their team and help potentially get the Yorkshire club back into the Premier League.

Chelsea have sold Conor Gallagher this summer and also look ready to offload Trevoh Chalobah, so another sale like Humphreys would mean another opportunity to make pure profit from the sale of an academy player.