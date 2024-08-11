Mikel Arteta has given an update on the fitness of Jurrien Timber after the defender missed Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Lyon in the Emirates Cup on Sunday.

Set-piece goals from centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães got the job done for the Gunners in their final match before opening their 2024/25 Premier League campaign at home to Wolves on Saturday.

However, eyebrows were raised when fans noticed Timber was once again left out of the matchday squad.

Timber has endured a tough time at Arsenal since arriving from Ajax for £38m (per Sky Sports) last summer, playing just five competitive matches as a cruciate ligament tear derailed his 2023/24 campaign.

The 23-year-old has clocked up 125 minutes during pre-season in games against Bournemouth and Man Utd, but has now missed the Gunners’ last three matches.

Naturally, Arteta was asked about Timber’s absence after the win over Lyon on Sunday.

“It’s fine. He’s been doing some individual work, that’s clear now,” Arteta said (via the Arsenal official website). “So we expect him to be ready to train with the group in the next week, because he has no reaction. So quite positive.”

Takehiro Tomiyasu is another Arsenal defender on the treatment table, failing to appear at all for the Gunners in pre-season due to a knee injury.

Unfortunately, the outlook for the Japan international is not as positive as that of Timber.

“Yeah, I think it will take weeks on that one, unfortunately,” said Arteta. “He’s going to have to be patient and work through it because I think it’s going to take a few weeks.”