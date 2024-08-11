Leeds United are bracing themselves for another push from Brighton for striker Georginio Rutter, according to reports.

Brighton are on the lookout for new options in the final third after they allowed German striker Deniz Undav to make his loan to Stuttgart a permanent transfer.

The Seagulls can currently call upon Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and talented Irish youngster Evan Ferguson in the No.9 spot, but that trio scored just 20 Premier League goals between them in 2023/24 — four of which were penalties.

According to The Sunday People (via MOT Leeds News), Brighton are considering coming back to the table for Rutter after seeing an initial £30m bid rejected.

Rutter arrived at Leeds from Hoffenheim in January 2023 for a fee that could rise to a club-record £36m (per BBC Sport).

The former France youth international initially struggled to adjust to English football, failing to score in 13 appearances across all competitions at the end of the 2023/24 campaign — including 11 Premier League outings.

However, Rutter performed brilliantly as a second striker last season, notching eight goals and 17 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions, including six goals and 15 assists in 45 Championship games.

Daniel Farke will be praying he can keep hold of Rutter following a summer where Leeds have already seen Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Luis Sinisterra leave for handsome fees, while Wilfried Gnonto continues to be linked with a move away from Elland Road.