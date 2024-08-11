Video: New Liverpool boss Arne Slot smiles while hearing YNWA for the first time

Liverpool are in pre-season action on Sunday afternoon against Sevilla as the Reds look to put a bow on a positive summer for Arne Slot’s men.

The Merseyside club travelled to the United States over recent weeks and came away from America with three wins over Real Betis, Arsenal and Man United; while Slot also gained a better understanding of his squad.

Liverpool open up their Premier League campaign against Ipswich Town on Saturday and the team that is likely to start that match are in action against Sevilla at Anfield on Sunday.

Before the game, Slot heard the Merseyside club’s anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone for the first time and the Dutch coach couldn’t help himself producing a little smile.

Watch: Arne Slot smiles while hearing YNWA for the first time at Anfield