Video: Liverpool fans won’t believe what Diogo Jota did in pre-season clash

Liverpool are in pre-season action against Sevilla on Sunday afternoon at Anfield and the deadlock has been broken courtesy of sensational Diogo Jota goal.

The Reds open their Premier League campaign against Ipswich Town on Saturday and the team that has started the match against La Liga side are likely to line up at Portman Road next week.

Jota is almost certain to start the clash up front as the Portuguese star has worked with Slot the most during pre-season and has played the most minutes out of the Reds’ major forward stars. The 27-year-old made his claim for the starting spot stronger on Sunday scoring a sensational goal at Anfield.

The Portugal international met a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross with a beautiful left-foot volley which got the fans in the stadium off of their feet.

Watch: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota scores incredible volley vs Sevilla