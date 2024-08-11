Liverpool growing in confidence as they look to land €60m-rated star

Liverpool are confident about securing the services of Real Sociedad mainstay Martin Zubimendi.

It is the start of a new era at Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp no longer at the club and Arne Slot taking over as the new manager. It has been a while since the Dutch manager took charge and we are just a week away from the start of the new season but the Reds are yet to make any signings.

While they already have a star-studded squad, there are a few areas that need to be strengthened. They want to add more quality to their midfield before the end of the transfer window and according to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool are optimistic about bringing Martin Zubimendi to Anfield.

The Spanish international has come up the ranks at Real Sociedad and has been with their first team since the summer of 2020. He has been one of the mainstays of their team and still has three years left on his deal with them. But, the 25-year-old’s future is still not certain as he has a €60 million release clause in his contract which could be triggered to prise him away from Sociedad.

Liverpool need Martin Zubimendi

While the Reds do have Wataru Endo in their ranks, they need a younger defensive midfielder who can help them in the long run and following the departure of Thiago Alcântara, they surely need to add more quality to their midfield. The €60 million release clause might seem to be a touch on the higher side but given the kind of performances Zubimendi has been putting in for club and country, he should be able to justify it.

The Reds are looking to trigger his release and they are quite confident about having him in their squad before the end of the window. They have already held talks with the player over the last two weeks about a move to Anfield. While Sociedad are willing to try their best to keep hold of their star by offering him a bumper new deal, Liverpool seem quite confident about signing him.