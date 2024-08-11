16-goal Liverpool target now “48 hours” away from joining new club

Liverpool target Maximilian Beier is close to completing a move to Borussia Dortmund as the German giants are close to concluding the deal with TSG Hoffenheim.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, negotiations between Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim for the transfer of Beier are in the final stages, with an agreement expected to be reached within the next 48 hours.

BVB have been very keen to add the 21-year-old to their ranks ahead of the new Bundesliga season and the Germany international is now waiting for permission to travel to Dortmund for his medical before completing the move.

Beier will sign a contract with Dortmund until 2029, which is a big coup for the German club given the level of interest in Beier.

The forward experienced a very impressive campaign in the Bundesliga last season scoring 16 goals and assisting a further three across 33 league games for Hoffenheim.

That caught the attention of Borussia Dortmund, but also the likes of Liverpool.

Liverpool monitored Maximilian Beier for weeks

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool monitored Beier for weeks and talks even occurred over recent days regarding the transfer of the German international. However, the 21-year-old already had his heart set on a move to Dortmund.

This shows that the Premier League club are looking at attacking options behind the scenes as Arne Slot may not be totally convinced by starting Darwin Nunez as his striker throughout the campaign.

The 2024/25 season is massive for the Uruguay international’s future at Anfield as it is now time for the player to step up and start adding goals to the end of some of the good play he has already shown.

As for Beier, a move to Dortmund is a smart one as he is joining a club with a proven track record of improving players and in a few years the German talent can then take the next step in his career.