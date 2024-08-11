£27m Tottenham player given green light to join Aston Villa

Tottenham attacking midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has reportedly been given the green light to complete a potential transfer to Aston Villa.

The Argentine was left out of the most recent Spurs squad, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that this is a clear signal that he’s set to leave the north London club.

Lo Celso is firmly on Villa’s radar this summer, though Real Betis are also keen, so it could be that we’re about to see an intriguing battle for his signature.

Lo Celso to Villa looks like one to watch as Unai Emery’s side continue their busy summer, though Joao Felix is another high-profile star they’re tracking at the moment.

Villa may face competition for Felix’s signature after he spent last season on loan at Barcelona, who had seemingly not ruled out bringing him back, even if that hasn’t materialised yet.

The Portugal international has also spent time on loan at Chelsea, but will likely be a lot more expensive than someone like Lo Celso.