Luis Diaz goal vs Sevilla: Liverpool star fires in powerful effort to give Arne Slot dream Anfield debut

Liverpool FC
Luiz Diaz has scored against Sevilla, firing home a powerful effort against in today’s friendly and following up with another effort shortly afterwards to make it 3-0 to Liverpool at half time.

The Reds are playing at home under new manager Arne Slot for the first time, and the Dutch tactician is certainly enjoying life in the job so far as his team put on a show in this pre-season match.

The new Premier League season starts next week, so this looks like a very promising sign of things to come for Liverpool as they conclude their list of friendly fixtures before the competitive football gets going…

Diaz was a key player for Jurgen Klopp and it looks like he’s confident and back to his best under Slot as well.

The Colombia international had been linked with Barcelona and PSG earlier this summer, though this never materialised and LFC fans will be relieved that he’s ended up staying.

