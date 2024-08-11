Man United’s Dan Ashworth fears Chelsea interest in £50m Premier League target

Man United are reportedly weighing up a late £50m move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson as the Machester club are concerned about the interest of Chelsea.

The West London club are very close to announcing the signing of Samu Omorodion after the Blues agreed to sign the striker from Atletico Madrid as part of a €40m deal, however, Enzo Maresca is yet to see a top number nine arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea have become interested in Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and could make a move for the 19-year-old before the transfer window shuts.

The report states that this is a big concern for Man United and that the Manchester club could make a £50m move for the Ireland international during the current transfer window to beat Chelsea in the race for the talented striker.

United have had a long-term interest in Ferguson and the youngster is a player the Red Devils’ new sporting director Dan Ashworth knows well having brought the Irishman to Brighton from Bohemians three years ago.

Do Man United need Brighton’s Evan Ferguson?

Man United have put a lot of faith in Rasmus Hojlund to lead their forward line for many years having spent £72m on the Danish talent and giving him a five-year contract at Old Trafford. The 21-year-old had a mixed campaign last time around and is hoping for a big upcoming season.

However, the striker is currently injured and will be out of action for a few weeks with new signing Joshua Zirkzee set to take his place.

The Red Devils acquired the Dutch star from Bologna this summer as part of a £36.5m deal and will provide Hojlund with the necessary support at Old Trafford.

That begs the question do Man United need to spend £50m on Ferguson? Other areas in Erik ten Hag’s squad need more urgent addressing and it is unlikely that the Irishman will leave Brighton this summer off the back of a poor campaign.

The Manchester club should be patient and see how the 19-year-old performs this season and if they still want the striker, then make a move for the player in 2025.