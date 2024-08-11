Man United learn asking price for 27-year-old midfield target

Barcelona want in excess of €60 million for their midfield mainstay Frenkie de Jong amidst interest from Manchester United.

The Catalan giants finally managed to get the deal for Dani Olmo over the line. While they might have successfully signed the RB Leipzig star, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done before the end of the transfer window. But, their financial situation could be a major hurdle and according to Fichajes, they are ready to cash in on Frenkie de Jong for over €60 million amidst interest from Manchester United to make things easier.

De Jong has been a consistent performer for the Spanish giants since joining them in 2019 from Ajax. While the 27-year-old midfielder has been one of their mainstays, he has struggled because of injuries in recent seasons. With just two years left on his deal at the club, the Catalan giants are considering offloading him. His departure could be a major boost for them as it will help them balance their books and allow them to make more additions to their squad before the end of the window.

Since the Dutch international is the highest-paid player in the Spanish club, his departure will free up a lot of space on their wage bill. With Barcelona ready to sell, Manchester United have once again emerged as a potential destination. The Red Devils wanted to sign him in 2022 when Erik ten Hag had just taken over as their manager.

Can Man United sign Frenkie de Jong?

Although they failed to get it over the line in the past, Manchester United have retained their interest but the asking price of more than €60 million could be a problem for the English giants who have already made a few signings and are on the verge of signing a few more players in the coming days.