Napoli are going to try and reach an agreement next week for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been busy in the transfer market with a number of new faces coming through the door, the latest being Pedro Neto who was presented on the pitch at half time of Sunday’s game against Inter Milan.

However, Chelsea have a number of players they need to move on before the end of the window and progress on outgoings has been slow.

Chelsea have sold Ian Maatsen and Omari Hutchinson, whilst Conor Gallagher is on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid, but that’s just scratching the surface of who needs to be moved on.

There’s currently a group of players including Lukaku, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah training away from the first team whilst they sort their futures out.

In regards to Lukaku, Chelsea will be desperate to move him on once and for all this summer following his disastrous return to the club in 2021.

The Belgian has a £38m exit clause in his contract and has spent the last two seasons on loan at Inter and Roma, but now has set his sights on a move to Napoli and a reunion with Antonio Conte.

Lukaku has reportedly agreed a three deal with Napoli, but as of yet there’s no agreement with Chelsea and the deal is made more complicated by the fact Napoli need to offload Victor Osimihen to make room for the Belgium international.

However, Romano has provided an update on the situation and has reported that Napoli are going to try and reach an agreement for Lukaku next week.

“Napoli next week are prepared to get in touch with Chelsea again to try to reach an agreement and bring Romelu Lukaku to Antonio Conte,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Chelsea expect the exit clause to be paid in full but the longer the saga drags on they may accept slightly less if it means they can get his wages off the books once and for all.