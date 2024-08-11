Newcastle could return with improved offer for 24-year-old attacker

Newcastle United’s initial bid worth €15 million has been rejected by Barcelona and the Magpies could return with a revised offer for Ferran Torres.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have been quite busy in the ongoing transfer window. They have already made a lot of additions to their squad but there is still work to be done as we head into the final few weeks of the transfer window.

The Magpies want more firepower in their attack and they are interested in the services of Ferran Torres. According to a report from Fichajes, Newcastle’s initial offer of €15 million plus add-ons for the Spanish international has been rejected by Barcelona. But, the Magpies haven’t given up yet and they could return with a revised offer in the near future.

The Catalan giants forked out a massive €55 million to sign Torres from Manchester City in the winter of 2022. While he has done a decent job for them, the former Valencia graduate hasn’t been able to establish himself as a mainstay in the team. The Spanish winger still has three years left on his deal at Barcelona but he is not a part of Hansi Flick’s plans moving ahead. As a result, they are ready to cash in on the 24-year-old.

The Spanish giants are not in the best of financial situation and his departure could help them raise a decent amount of funds which can be reinvested into their squad. Barcelona have set an asking price of €30 million for Torres as they look to recoup a part of what they had invested to bring him to Camp Nou.

Newcastle looking at attacking reinforcements

Newcastle did consider pushing for the services of Raphinha but the former Manchester City winger is a much cheaper alternative for them. More importantly, he is well capable of featuring anywhere in the attack. His arrival will add depth to the flanks and provide cover for their star striker Alexander Isak. While Barcelona have rejected Newcastle’s €15 million plus add-ons offer, the Magpies haven’t given up on the chase and could return with a revised offer before the end of the window.