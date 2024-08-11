Newcastle United in talks with Premier League rivals to sign ex-Man Utd forward

Newcastle United may turn to Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga in their search for a new right winger, according to reports.

Even should they keep hold of Anthony Gordon this summer, the Magpies are short on options in wide areas with Harvey Barnes and the out-of-favour Ryan Fraser the only senior wingers on the books.

Elanga impressed at Forest last season following his £15m (per BBC Sport) summer arrival from Manchester United, notching five goals and nine assists in 36 Premier League appearances, while he was first among his teammates for carries into the opposition penalty area (42).

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are ‘admirers’ of Elanga and are already in talks with Forest over a potential deal.

The two clubs have already conducted business this summer, with Elliot Anderson moving to the City Ground and goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos moving in the opposite direction.

Football Insider’s report also names West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen as another potential target, but Newcastle — whose first choice target this summer was thought to be Michael Olise, who left Crystal Palace for Bayern Munich — have been put off by the Hammers’ £100m valuation.

The Magpies have also spoken with Chelsea over a possible deal for English winger Noni Madueke, but no bid has yet come forth.