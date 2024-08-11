Galatasaray forward Wilfried Zaha is seeking an immediate return to the Premier League this summer, according to reports.

The Ivory Coast international is a Crystal Palace icon, notching 90 goals and 62 assists in 458 appearances across all competitions between 2010 and 2023, either side of an unsuccessful spell with Man Utd between 2013 and 2015.

Zaha left Selhurst Park at the end of his contract last summer to join Turkish giants Galatasaray, who he helped win the Super Lig title with nine goals and three assists in 30 appearances — a record extending to 10 goals and five assists in 43 games across all competitions.

However, reports (via Newcastle World) now state that Zaha is ‘desperate’ for a return to the Premier League this summer and would be allowed to leave Galatasaray on loan.

Former club Crystal Palace are understood to have expressed an interest in Zaha, while Leicester City are also potential suitors of the 31-year-old — who has also won the Turkish Super Cup during his time in Istanbul.

Could Newcastle revive Zaha interest?

Newcastle United were reportedly interested in Zaha last summer prior to his move to Turkey, but ultimately declined to pursue the winger any further.

However, the Magpies are undoubtedly short of options on the flanks right now. Anthony Gordon is their star wideman but has been heavily linked with a move to boyhood club Liverpool in recent weeks.

Beyond Gordon, Harvey Barnes and the out-of-favour Ryan Fraser the only senior wingers on the books at St. James’ Park.

With that in mind, would it be the biggest surprise to see Newcastle make a move for Zaha, whose availability on loan would certainly appeal to Eddie Howe’s PSR-limited budget?