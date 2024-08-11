Samu Omorodion’s move to Chelsea has fallen through after a major problem finalising the contract according to David Ornstein.

Chelsea had agreed a £34.5m fee with Atletico Madrid for the striker and the 20-year-old was expected to complete his move before the start of the season.

Omorodion, who was expected to sign a seven year contract with the Blues was part of the Spain squad which won Olympic gold after they beat hosts France in the 5-3.

The Blues have been in the market for a striker and despite signing teenager Marc Guiu from Barcelona they have been looking to add another goalscorer to their ranks, with Omorodion their chosen man.

Everything appeared to be agreed between clubs and player, but Ornstein has reported the deal is off after there was a major problem finalising the contract.

He took to X.com and said:

“Samu Omorodion transfer from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea has collapsed. Deal agreed club-to-club & between 20yo #Atletico striker + #CFC.

“But major problem finalising contract means deal off; Spain youth int’l not moving to Stamford Bridge @TheAthleticFC.”

This news certainly represents a blow to Chelsea who have tracked the striker for the majority of the summer and clearly believe in his ability.

Omorodion joined Atletico last summer from Granada but spent the season on loan at Alaves where he scored nine goals in 36 appearances.

He’s yet to kick a ball for Atletico, but is regarded as one of the most promising young strikers in Europe, although he’s still vey raw and needs a lot of refining.

Chelsea could now turn their turn their full attention to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, with the Blues in talks with their Italian counterparts over the possibility of the Nigerian being part of the deal which would see Romelu Lukaku head to Naples.