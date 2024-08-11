New Chelsea signing pictured at Stamford Bridge ahead of official club announcement

Pedro Neto has been pictured in the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea’s official announcement actually being made.

See below as Nizaar Kinsella of the BBC shares a snap of Neto in attendance for today’s Chelsea game as they prepare to take on Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly and unveil their latest of many summer signings while they’re at it…

Shades of Mudryk, Pedro Neto pictured at Stamford Bridge ahead of the formal announcement. pic.twitter.com/ptVUEKfYBA — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 11, 2024

Neto has been a top performer for Wolves and looks an exciting new addition for Chelsea, who have mostly signed younger and less proven players this summer.

The Blues have been building a long-term project under their current owners, and that has meant the club’s fans have had to be patient as some of their young players like Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have taken a bit of time to really hit their stride.

Neto, however, gets the balance right as he’s young but has already played a lot of football in the Premier League, so should have little trouble hitting the ground running for his new club.

One imagines this picture of Neto means an official club statement is now just imminent, as everyone can plainly see that the 24-year-old is in west London with his new team.