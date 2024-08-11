Real Madrid could make a move for Manchester United defensive sensation Diogo Dalot next summer.

Real Madrid are always on the lookout for players who can further strengthen their squad and help them maintain their dominance in Europe. While they are unlikely to make any more changes to their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season, Los Blancos have already started to plan for the next summer window.

The Spanish giants are expected to push for a new world-class centre-back and a right-back next summer. Tottenham’s Cristian Romero is one of their targets and according to a report from GIVEMESPORT, Los Blancos are interested in the services of Diogo Dalot and could make a move for the Manchester United full-back in the summer of 2025.

After making a name for himself while coming up the ranks at FC Porto, Dalot made the move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2018 and he hasn’t looked back since. The Portuguese international has established himself as an important first-team player and has been a consistent performer for them at the back.

The 25-year-old was handed a £100,000-a-week contract last summer which runs until 2028. While United are in a comfortable position with his long-term future secure, Real Madrid could make things difficult for the Red Devils. Dalot’s exceptional rise has put him on the radar of the Spanish giants who are looking to address the right-back position next summer.

Real Madrid keen on Diogo Dalot

While Carvajal is still at the peak of his powers, he is already 32 and is not going to get any younger. With Lucas Vázquez also 33, Los Blancos need to sign a right-back for the long run. They are working on a Bosman move to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold to the club. But, with Liverpool pushing for a renewal, the team in white are looking at Dalot as another option to reinforce their backline. He is capable enough to feature on either flank and is naturally an attacking full-back, things that make him a great fit for Real Madrid.