Arsenal are reportedly on alert for a potential transfer move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, whose future at the Bernabeu is now in doubt due to the arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The Brazil international has shone during his time with Los Blancos, though it could now be that much harder for him to play regularly as both Mbappe and Endrick will now be competing for a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s front three as well.

Rodrygo has been valued at around €110m (£94m) by Transfermarkt, while Arsenal’s interest has been reported by Spanish outlet Cadena SER.

The Gunners need a new striker as an upgrade on the unconvincing and injury-prone Gabriel Jesus, while Eddie Nketiah looks increasingly likely to leave the Emirates Stadium for a move to Marseille.

Rodrygo transfer looks like just what Arsenal need

Arsenal came so close to winning the Premier League title last season, and arguably the only thing missing from Mikel Arteta’s side is an out-and-out goal-scorer who can contribute 20-25 goals a season.

Rodrygo looks like he could be that kind of player for AFC, giving them more of a natural goal threat in the box than they’ve had from Jesus and other players who’ve had runs playing up front, such as Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard.

It surely won’t be cheap for Arsenal to sign a big name like Rodrygo, but it could be a worthwhile investment for the 23-year-old, who already has great experience of winning major trophies for one so young.

Rodrygo could improve even further under the expert guidance of Arteta, who has worked wonders with another former Real Madrid player in Martin Odegaard, with the Norway international notably another who found himself on the fringes of the first-team with the Spanish giants before really launching his career in north London.