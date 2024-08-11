Chelsea yet to receive transfer approach for first-team player

Chelsea are yet to receive any kind of formal approach for Raheem Sterling despite some transfer rumours about him being a target for Juventus this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, with the Italian journalist suggesting Juve have other priorities for the winger role anyway.

Sterling has struggled to show his best form in a Chelsea shirt since his move from Manchester City two years ago, and one imagines there are a few Blues fans who’d be quite happy to see him move on.

Still, it seems nothing is imminent with that, as Romano has played down the Juventus links, whilst also making it clear that no one else has come in for the former Man City man just yet.

It could be that we’ll see Sterling stick around for a bit longer at Chelsea, and it will be interesting to see if his form can improve under new manager Enzo Maresca, though one imagines there’s also a chance he won’t be able to keep his place in the CFC first XI in the season ahead.

Sterling transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

“Chelsea have also not received proposals from Juventus for Raheem Sterling so far, and Sterling has received no contact from Italy yet, despite rumours,” Romano said.

“What I’m told is that Juventus are working on the Nico Gonzalez deal with Fiorentina as their priority for the new winger.”

Sterling could surely be a tempting option for Juventus and other top clubs, but it remains to be seen if there’ll be any significant developments on this any time soon.

The England international might well be past his best at the very highest level now, so with clubs increasingly buying younger talents in this current market, they might well view him as too risky a profile to go for.