Bundesliga side VFB Stuttgart are in talks to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja on loan according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Chelsea have been busy in the transfer market this summer with several new faces coming through the door, and the club confirmed the signing of Pedro Neto at half time in Sunday’s game against Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge.

While the Blues may still make one or two more additions the main focus before the window shuts is outgoings with Chelsea needing to move on several players.

Broja in talks with Stuttgart

Chelsea have a number of players training away from the first team as they look to sort out moves away, with Broja part of that group.

Progress on the striker’s departure has been slow and although he’s been linked with the likes of Everton, Wolves and AC Milan nothing has materialised yet.

However, Plettenberg has provided an update on the Albanian’s future and it seems he could be edging closer to joining German outfit Stuttgart.

He took to X.com and said:

“VfB Stuttgart in formal talks to sign Armando #Broja on loan 22 y/o Chelsea striker has been on the list for weeks. As recently revealed in our Transfer Update show, Stuttgart is planning to sign another striker on loan if possible.

“#VfB exploring more loan candidates but Broja is a concrete option as the player is open to join Stuttgart now. Nothing advanced yet. Early stage. #CFC @SkySportDE.”

Broja struggled to make an impression under Mauricio Pochettino over the first half of last season and the Blues tried to sell him in January, but there were no takers at their reported £50m asking price.

The Albania international instead joined Fulham on loan which turned out to be a disaster as he played just 80 minutes of football.

Stuttgart finished a surprise second in the Bundesliga last season but have lost a number of their key players this summer, however it would represent a good move for Broja and would provide him with Champions League football.