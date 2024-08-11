Virgil van Dijk has admitted Liverpool haven’t offered him a new contract and thinks the club could do with making some summer signings.

The Dutchman started the 4-1 win over Seville at Anfield on Sunday, but there are still question marks surrounding his future given he’s only got one year left on his contract.

Van Dijk joined Liverpool in a deal worth £75m from Southampton in 2018 and has won the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Anfield.

Van Dijk yet to be offered new contract

Liverpool run the risk of losing the 33-year-old on a free next summer if they don’t agree a deal with the Dutch international.

Van Dijk, who was part of the Netherlands side that lost to England in the semi finals of Euro 2024 has provided an update on his future and revealed he’s no closer to signing a new deal.

“There is no changes at the moment,” he told The Independent.

The former Southampton man isn’t the only key player in the last year of his contract at Anfield with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the same position, leaving Liverpool with some difficult decisions to make.

The Reds are the only club in the Premier League yet to sign anyone, although they are in talks with Real Sociedad over a deal for Martin Zubimendi and Van Dijk believes they need to make some additions to the squad.

“Obviously I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go but I think they are working behind the scenes and I am fully convinced and trust the club that they will do the right thing for us and get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition that we are in,” he added.

“That is the main thing I am focusing on, having the trust and we will see what happens. I think they are working very hard behind the scenes, we will see how that pans out.”

Liverpool kick off the new season away at newly promoted Ipswich on August 17th in what will be Arne Slot’s first competitive game in charge.