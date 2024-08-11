Reassuring Liverpool transfer update as no sign of key Arne Slot player leaving

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a reassuring Liverpool update as he says there’s not currently anything happening with Virgil van Dijk and a possible move away from Anfield.

There has been some speculation over Van Dijk’s future in recent times, but the experienced Netherlands international does not seem to have a move on the horizon for the moment, with Romano also expressing his view that the 33-year-old should stay as he’ll likely be an important part of Arne Slot’s plans.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano moved to calm speculation about Van Dijk, insisting he’s not hearing any news at all on any potential exit this summer.

Romano is possibly the most well-connected transfer journalists in the industry, so if he’s not aware of anything happening with Van Dijk, then it most likely means LFC fans can relax about this story for the time being.

Van Dijk transfer: Reassuring Liverpool news from Romano

“There is no news at all on Virgil van Dijk, despite some stories at various points this summer,” Romano said.

“It’s currently very quiet as Liverpool are counting on Van Dijk and there are no significant updates so far. In my opinion, he should stay and continue as he’s a key player for Liverpool and new manager Arne Slot will need him and the quality and experience he brings.”

It’s mostly been a quiet summer for Liverpool so far, but Romano did also provide some updates on the potential signing of Martin Zubimendi and Fabio Carvalho’s imminent departure to Brentford.