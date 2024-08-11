Wolves preparing to offload one of their most expensive all-time transfers

Wolves are ready to sell Portuguese forward Fabio Silva this summer, with clubs from Spain, Germany and Italy reportedly interested.

Silva joined Wolves from Porto in 2020 as an 18-year-old for what was at the time a club record £35.6m fee (per BBC Sport).

However, Silva has failed to adjust to English football, notching just five goals and six assists in 72 appearances for Wolves across all competitions. Instead, the Portugal youth international has enjoyed more success out on loan at the likes of Anderlecht, PSV and, most recently, Rangers.

Wolves have already strengthened their striker options this summer with the signing of Jorgen Strand Larsen on loan from Celta Vigo, while Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan both enjoyed strong 2023/24 campaigns with 12 Premier League goals each.

Now, according to Fussball Transfers (via Get Football News Germany), Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are interested in Silva and are considering a bid this summer after monitoring him since January.

Alongside Wolfsburg, La Liga sides Valencia and Espanyol are named as admirers of Silva, as are Genoa of Serie A.

Wolves are through to be realistic about how much they can recoup from their initial outlay for SIlva and may accept half (£17.8m) of what they paid for him four years ago.

The rumours regarding Silva’s future at Molineux come off the back of fellow Portuguese forward Pedro Neto completing a lucrative move to Chelsea, while Max Kilman also left to join West Ham earlier this summer.

Wolves begin their 2024/25 Premier League campaign away at Arsenal on Saturday.