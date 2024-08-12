Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on the verge of being unveiled as West Ham’s next big summer signing.

The Hammers have already completed transfers for seven first-team players including striker Niclas Fullkrug and centre-back Max Kilman.

And, next up for the London giants is Wan-Bissaka, who has agreed to leave Manchester United amid the Hammers’ £15 million bid being accepted by the Red Devils.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka nearing West Ham unveiling

Consequently, according to a recent report from club insider ‘ExWHUEmployee’, the right-back has recently arrived at the Hammers’ training ground and is preparing to undergo his medical.

Should the full-back complete his medical, he will go through the club’s media process before being officially unveiled but there appears to be hope the 26-year-old could join in time for the side’s Premier League opener against Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.