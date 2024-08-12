Arsenal backed to raid Premier League rivals to sign English attacker

Arsenal have had a quiet summer transfer window so far but with less than three weeks left in the transfer window to shut down, the Gunners are expected to bring more players to the club.

The North Londoners have so far signed defender Riccardo Calafiori while also making David Raya’s move to the club permanent.

A new midfielder is expected to arrive at the Emirate Stadium soon but it remains to be seen if it will be Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino or somebody else.

Former Premier League striker and football pundit Darren Bent wants to see a rival player at Arsenal and he wants the Gunners to sign him in order to provide depth and quality to their attack.

While speaking on talkSPORT, Bent claimed that Arsenal should target a move for Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling.

The four-time Premier League winner has endured a difficult time at Chelsea since joining the club from Manchester City.

With the Blues having so many options at the club in the wide position, it is perhaps time for Sterling to look for a move away.

Bent said:

“And he is only 29, I think I would take him at Arsenal, Sterling. I would take him.

“I tell you what?! He is only 29! I am not saying he starts every game, but to have him. Not instead of (Martinelli) because they have to compete for that position.

On Martinelli or Sterling: “As it stands right now, Martinelli. But, come on! Sterling on the left, he is only 29, people talk about Sterling like he is 35. He has been in the game for a long time.”

Raheem Sterling can shine under Arteta at Arsenal

There is some substance to what Bent has mentioned. Sterling could be a valuable, experieced addition to the Arsenal front line.

The player has won several trophies in his career and he could provide the Gunners the winning mentality that they are looking for.

His ability to play on both the wings could provide the Arsenal players rest as Sterling can be used in rotation.

His dribbling skills and his quality to find spaces and run behind the defense can prove to be a crucial asset to Mikel Arteta’s team.