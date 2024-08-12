Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

He was expected to join Premier League side Chelsea but the transfer seems to have fallen through. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the striker is now being offered to clubs like Aston Villa.

It will be interesting to see if the West Midlands club decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks. Omorodion has been quite impressive in La Liga this past season and he scored nine goals in the league with Alaves. He has returned to his parent club Atletico Madrid and they are open to sanctioning his departure.

Omorodion would improve Aston Villa

He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Aston Villa as well. The 20-year-old striker will add physicality, technical attributes and goal-scoring ability to the side. Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins and the England international needs more support in the attack.

Omorodion could share the goalscoring burden with him and his arrival will allow Unai Emery to shuffle his pack more often.

Aston Villa will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and they will be an attractive destination for players. The talented young striker will be tempted to join them this summer if there is an opportunity ahead of himself.

Omorodion needs regular game time at this stage of his career and he is unlikely to get that at Atletico Madrid. Signing for the Premier League club permanently would be ideal, especially if they can provide him with first team assurances.

Aston Villa have a talented squad and a top quality manager. They could provide Omorodion with the ideal platform to continue his development and fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons.