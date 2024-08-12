Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

According to Footmercato, Aston Villa are planning to sign the 24-year-old right-back and they are pushing to secure his signature. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and Unai Emery is looking to add more quality to the side.

Diego Carlos is leaving Aston Villa for Fulham and they have identified the Dutchman as his replacement. The 24-year-old has shown his quality in the Eredivisie and it remains to be seen whether he can succeed in the Premier League as well.

The defender is valued at €32 million and it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa are willing to pay up. They have already spent a substantial amount of money on new signings this summer. They will have to comply with the financial regulations as well and Aston Villa will look to sign the defender for a more reasonable price. It remains to be seen whether Feyenoord are prepared to reduce their asking price for the player.

Geertruida could improve Aston Villa

Geertruida has shown his quality in the Dutch league and he will look to test himself in the Premier League now. The opportunity to move to Aston Villa will be quite attractive for him. They have an ambitious project and the top class manager who has proven himself across Europe. The 24-year-old will hope to push for trophies with them in the coming seasons.

Although the €32 million asking price is affordable for a club with Aston Villa’s resources, they have other areas to strengthen and they cannot afford to overspend.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The defender will certainly hope that the two clubs can iron out an agreement in the coming weeks. Moving to the Premier League will be an exceptional opportunity for him and he will not want to miss out.