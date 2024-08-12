Atletico Madrid have invited Conor Gallagher to return to London whilst the mess surrounding his transfer is resolved according to reports in Spain.

Gallagher has been in Madrid since Thursday waiting to finalise his move to Atletico after a fee of around £34m was agreed with Chelsea.

The 24-year-old is expected to sign a five year deal with the La Liga outfit, but the deal is in danger of potentially falling through after a series of developments on Sunday evening.

Gallagher invited to return to London

Gallagher’s move has been thrown into doubt after Chelsea’s move for Samu Omorodion collapsed despite a fee of £34.5m being agreed and according to reports everything had been agreed on the player side.

Atletico, who have confirmed the signing of Julian Alvarez are believed to need to sell a player to help finance that move.

Spanish outlet AS have reported that Atletico have invited Gallagher to return to London whilst the mess surrounding his transfer is sorted out.

Chelsea are now in talks with the La Liga outfit over the possibility of bringing Joao Felix back to the club, which is why Gallagher’s move hasn’t be confirmed.

However, AS have added that a possible deal for Felix won’t be immediate and will require a lot of “economic engineering.”

Felix, who spent the second half of the 2022/2023 campaign on loan at Chelsea scoring four times in 20 appearances is believed to be open to a return to Stamford Bridge, although an agreement isn’t thought to be close.

Gallagher on the other hand was a key player for the Blues last season and captained the side in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell as they secured a top six finish and a return to European football.

Chelsea made it clear the England international wasn’t part of their plans and they offered him a two year deal with the option of a third which Gallagher rejected on multiple occasions.

All parties will be hoping for a quick resolution to the situation with the start of the season drawing ever closer.