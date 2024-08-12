Bournemouth have added Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah to their shortlist of replacements for Dominic Solanke according to Fabrizio Romano.

Solanke’s spell with the Cherries came to an end as he completed his move to Tottenham last week in a deal worth £65m.

Bournemouth are now faced with the tough task of replacing the 26-year-old who scored 19 Premier League goals for them last season.

Bournemouth add Nketiah to their shortlist to replace Solanke

However, Romano has provided an update on their search for a new striker and reported they have now added Nkteiah to their shortlist after having a bid for Evanilson rejected by Porto.

He took to X.com and said:

“Bournemouth have added Eddie Nketiah to their list of options to replace Dom Solanke. Initial talks took place after bid rejected today by FC Porto for Evanilson. OM deal for Nketiah, completely off after they signed Wahi.”

Nketiah is available to Premier League clubs after his move to Marseille fell through as the French side weren’t prepared to meet Arsenal’s €30m valuation and they have instead signed Elye Wahi from Lens.

The 25-year-old, who came through the ranks at Arsenal has established himself as a first team player and has made 168 appearances for the Gunners.

However, Nketiah, who has three years reaming on his current deal struggled last year and could only manage five goals in 27 Premier League appearances.

So far this summer Bournemouth have made Luis Sinisterra’s loan move from Leeds permanent, signed Dejan Huijsen from Juventus, whilst they have agreed a deal worth a reported £8.5m for Barcelona full back Julian Araujo.

The Cherries will be hoping to improve on last seasons 12th placed finish under Andoni Iraola, but to have any chance of doing that they must make sure they spend the Solanke money wisely and bring a proven goalscorer or two into the club before the window closes.