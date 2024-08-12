Former England international Carlton Palmer has urged Leeds to sign Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys who is believed to be a target for the club.

Leeds kicked off their Championship campaign with a chaotic 3-3 draw against Portsmouth at Elland Road as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League having missed out last season.

It’s been a difficult summer for Daniel Farke’s side and they have lost key players Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville to Tottenham and West Ham respectively.

Palmers urges Leeds to sign Humphreys

Chelsea are open to selling Humphreys before the window closes and it’s been reported that the defender is attracting interest from Leeds, Burnley and clubs in the Bundesliga.

It’s believed Chelsea are thought to prefer a permanent sale, although that stance could change as the close of the window draws closer.

Leeds signed Joe Rodon from Spurs earlier this summer after his successful loan spell last season and Palmer believes they should sign Humphreys.

“Leeds will be facing competition from Burnley, it’s believed the player will leave Chelsea before the end of the transfer window with the club preferring a sale rather than a loan deal,” he told Football League World.

“He’s a million miles from getting in the Chelsea first-team, so it’s the best solution for both the club and the player. I think it would be a very very good signing, he had a superb season at Swansea, so this would be a good addition to the squad.

“Leeds have sold a lot of players and brought in a lot of money, so they can bring in one or two players before the transfer window closes and they would prefer to bring in younger players rather than experienced ones.”

Humphreys has experience of the Championship having spent last season on loan at Swansea and it’s clear his future his lies away from Chelsea.

A move from a Leeds perspective would make sense as they lack depth at centre back, but they face a lot of competition for the 21-year-old’s signature.