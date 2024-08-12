Chelsea are watching up to four different situations including Victor Osimhen to see if the right opportunity presents itself to sign a striker according to reports.

The Blues have been busy in the transfer window with a number of new faces coming through the door, the latest of which is Pedro Neto who completed his £51.4m move from Wolves on Sunday.

Despite signing teenager Marc Guiu from Barcelona the Blues are still in the market for another centre forward to compete with Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea watching multiple situations in striker hunt

Chelsea had identified Samu Omorodion as a striker they wanted and it appeared they were on course to complete a deal for the 20-year-old after agreeing a £34.5m fee with Atletico, whilst everything was believed to be in place on the player side.

However, on Sunday evening it was reported that the deal had fallen through due to a major issue with finalising the contract and the move is completely off.

The Blues are now in conversations with Atletico Madrid over a move for Joao Felix, and reports have suggested a move for Felix wouldn’t diminish Chelsea’s desire to sign an out and out striker.

The Telegraph have reported that Chelsea are watching up to four different situations, including Osimhen to see if the right opportunity to sign another striker comes up.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have held talks with Napoli over the possibility of the Nigerian being involved as part of the deal which would see Romelu Lukaku return to Italy, but it’s thought Chelsea are only interested if he becomes available for loan.

It’s not just signing strikers the Blues are interested in and they are looking to offload Armando Broja and David Datro Fofana as well as Lukaku, but time is ticking with the end of window drawing nearer.