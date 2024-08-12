Oliver Glasner wants Juventus man as next Crystal Palace signing

Olivier Glasner is reportedly keen to bring one of his former players to Selhurst Park next season.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the Austrian manager wants to be reunited with former Eintracht Frankfurt loanee Filip Kostic.

The Serbian winger enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Eintracht where he worked under Glasner before eventually moving to Juventus on a permanent transfer.

However, having recently fallen out of favour with Thiago Motta, Kostic appears destined for another challenge and a move to the Premier League, and London in particular, has become a real possibility.

Glasner is believed to welcome the prospect of Kostic joining the Eagles with the player thought to be available for a modest fee.

