Former Everton Chief Executive Keith Wyness believes West Ham are likely to be well within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules despite their significant summer spending.

It’s been a busy summer at the London Stadium and the Hammers have heavily backed new manager Julen Lopetegui in the market with a number of new signings.

West Ham have splashed out on the likes of Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme and Niclas Fullkrug as they look to qualify for Europe next season.

West Ham to be within profit and sustainability rules

The Hammers spent £40m on Kilman and £25m for Summerville which makes them their two most expensive signings of the summer as per Transfermarkt.

Teams have to be wary of their spending due to profit and sustainability rules and both Nottingham Forest and Everton have fallen foul of the rules and were issued with a points deduction last season, but both cubs managed to stay in the Premier League.

Wyness was asked for this thoughts on West Ham’s spending and whether they would potentially fall foul of the rules because of it.

“In terms of the economics, I think they’re doing ok,” he told Football Insider.

“I think they’ll be fine in terms of the PSR limit. They’re stretching it, but they’ll be ok.

“It’s now down to Lopetegui to get off to a good start in this new era for him.”

The East Londoners haven’t finished spending and are expected to complete the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United next week for a reported £15m.

It’s a big season for West Ham and they are building a squad with plenty of quality for Lopetegui, but the big task for the former Wolves and Real Madrid manager is to get everyone on the same wave length which is far easier said than done.

The Hammers take on Aston Villa in their first game of the season on August 17th and will be looking to get off to a winning start.