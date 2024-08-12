Huge blow for Liverpool as top transfer target makes dramatic last minute U-turn just days before the new season

Liverpool’s pursuit of Martin Zubimendi has come to a surprising halt as the Spanish midfielder has reportedly decided to remain at Real Sociedad, according to the latest update from Relevo.

The saga surrounding Zubimendi’s potential move to Liverpool has been one of the most talked-about transfer stories in recent weeks.

At one point, Liverpool were considered the frontrunners to secure his signature, with reports suggesting that the player was keen on a move to Anfield. The Reds were reportedly prepared to meet his £51.7 million release clause to bring him to the Premier League.

However, Real Sociedad have been determined to keep their star midfielder, stepping up their efforts to persuade him to stay.

The Spanish club reportedly informed Zubimendi that he would need to trigger his own release clause if he wanted to leave.

Zubimendi takes dramatic U-turn

And not long after these reports emerged, it is now said that the player has changed his mind and has decided to stay at Sociedad.

Despite initial indications that Zubimendi was ready to make the switch to Liverpool, the latest reports reveal that the player has had a change of heart.

The report reveals that the deal was reportedly close to completion, with all parties in agreement just a few days ago. But in a dramatic U-turn, Zubimendi has now opted to continue his career with Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi would have solved their number 6 problem

This development will come as a significant blow to Liverpool, who were on the verge of signing a player capable of solving their ongoing issues in the defensive midfield position.

The Reds have been searching for a long-term replacement for Fabinho, who left for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad last summer.

While Liverpool signed Wataru Endo as a short-term solution, new manager Arne Slot does not view him as the ideal fit for his system in the long run.

Zubimendi, who impressed during Spain’s Euro 2024 campaign, was seen as the perfect candidate to anchor Liverpool’s midfield moving forward.

With the Zubimendi transfer now close to collapsing and the start of the Premier League season just days away, Liverpool face the prospect of entering the new campaign without securing a proper number 6.