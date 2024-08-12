As the excitement builds for the new Premier League season, Jamie Carragher, the former Liverpool defender and widely respected football pundit, has shared his predictions for the top six, as reported by Daily Mail.

With clubs actively strengthening their squads, fans and analysts alike are eagerly anticipating what promises to be another thrilling campaign.

Manchester City are once again tipped to finish at the top, with Carragher backing Pep Guardiola’s side to secure their fifth consecutive Premier League title.

The reigning champions have been the team to beat for several seasons, and Carragher sees no signs of their dominance waning.

Arsenal, who have been Manchester City’s closest challengers in the past two campaigns, are predicted to finish as runners-up once again. Mikel Arteta’s side will be eager to close the gap and finally overtake City, but Carragher believes they will fall just short again.

Liverpool will enter the season with significant changes, most notably the departure of Jurgen Klopp after a long and successful tenure.

Arne Slot, the new manager, has impressed during pre-season, and despite the lack of new signings, Carragher expects Liverpool to finish third.

The Reds will be looking to maintain their status as one of the Premier League’s top teams, even in the face of a managerial transition.

Carragher predicts Manchester United to finish outside top four

Tottenham are predicted to clinch fourth place under new manager Ange Postecoglou. Carragher anticipates that Spurs will edge out Manchester United, who are expected to finish fifth. Erik ten Hag’s United side will be aiming for a top-four finish, but Carragher suggests they may fall just short in a competitive race.

Aston Villa, under the guidance of Unai Emery, round out Carragher’s top six. The Villains have been on an upward trajectory since Emery’s arrival, but Carragher believes they will not be able to replicate last season’s form.