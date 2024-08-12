How Man City feel about possibility of Julian Alvarez’s move to Atletico collapsing

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City nervously await the outcome of Julian Alvarez’s transfer to Atletico Madrid.

The defending Premier League champions agreed a deal worth £82 million with Atletico for Alvarez to move before the start of the season.

However, the Argentine’s switch has been held up by Chelsea’s business with the same club that includes Conor Gallagher following Alvarez to Los Colchoneros. The Blues were on the verge of bringing Samu Omorodion the other way before the 20-year-old’s deal fell through.

More Stories / Latest News
Key Tottenham star apologises for “severe lack of judgment” after video emerges of player taking drugs
Liverpool plot swoop for experienced man to partner Martin Zubimendi in midfield
Exclusive: €40m Bayern Munich star keen on joining Arsenal, Gunners could pursue loan deal

Omorodion’s failed transfer has not directly affected Alvarez’s move, but it has the potential to if Gallagher’s agreement cannot also be finalised.

Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid hinges on Joao Felix moving the other way.

However, while the Blues remain locked in talks in the hope of finding a solution, which, according to Fabrizio Romano, could include Joao Felix, Manchester City appear relaxed over Alvarez’s proposed move.

According to Sky Sports News’ Lyall Thomas, the Cityzens feel nothing has changed for Alvarez and they ‘expect’ the South American to complete the switch before the close of the transfer window.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are working round the clock to ‘salvage’ Gallagher’s move, which could hinge on Felix returning to his former club following his short term loan during the 2022-23 season.

More Stories Julian Alvarez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.