How Man City feel about possibility of Julian Alvarez’s move to Atletico collapsing

Manchester City nervously await the outcome of Julian Alvarez’s transfer to Atletico Madrid.

The defending Premier League champions agreed a deal worth £82 million with Atletico for Alvarez to move before the start of the season.

However, the Argentine’s switch has been held up by Chelsea’s business with the same club that includes Conor Gallagher following Alvarez to Los Colchoneros. The Blues were on the verge of bringing Samu Omorodion the other way before the 20-year-old’s deal fell through.

Omorodion’s failed transfer has not directly affected Alvarez’s move, but it has the potential to if Gallagher’s agreement cannot also be finalised.

However, while the Blues remain locked in talks in the hope of finding a solution, which, according to Fabrizio Romano, could include Joao Felix, Manchester City appear relaxed over Alvarez’s proposed move.

According to Sky Sports News’ Lyall Thomas, the Cityzens feel nothing has changed for Alvarez and they ‘expect’ the South American to complete the switch before the close of the transfer window.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are working round the clock to ‘salvage’ Gallagher’s move, which could hinge on Felix returning to his former club following his short term loan during the 2022-23 season.