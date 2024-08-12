Exclusive: €40m Bayern Munich star keen on joining Arsenal, Gunners could pursue loan deal

Arsenal are interested in taking Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman on loan until the end of the season with the 28-year-old keen on moving to the Emirates Stadium.

The French talent is expected to leave Bayern this summer with the Bundesliga giants seeking between €30m/€40m to part ways with the player.

The Bavarian outfit are also open to allowing the winger to leave on loan for the season and this has attracted several clubs around Europe. Barcelona and PSG have shown interest in the winger, while Arsenal are also considering taking the player for the 2024/25 campaign.

Coman is a player Barca head coach Hansi Flick knows very well having worked with the French talent in Munich and the German will have strong feelings towards the 28-year-old as he scored the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final as Bayern defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Coman would prefer a move to either the Premier League or La Liga, with the Bayern Munich star being particularly keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have been monitoring several wide players ahead of the transfer window closing at the end of the month as Mikel Arteta would like to strengthen his squad to go head-to-head with Man City for the Premier League title again this season, with a late move for Coman being an option.

Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman is a risk for Arsenal

Arsenal could do with signing another winger but Coman is a risky option for the Gunners, even on loan for just one season.

The 28-year-old is very injury prone and that has led to inconsistency over the last few campaigns. The winger missed a lot of games for Bayern Munich last season and managed just five goals and three assists across 27 matches for the Bundesliga giants.

Mikel Arteta would be better off signing a young talent to backup his main wingers and work with that player over the season with the view of the youngster becoming a key man in the future.