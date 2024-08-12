Leeds United have made an approach to Premier League giants Liverpool to sign their playmaker Bobby Clark.

The Whites are looking to sign the Liverpool player in a loan deal but they face competition from Norwich City and Sheffield United.

According to HITC, the 19-year-old midfielder is being targeted by Daniel Farke’s Leeds United side but it is looking highly unlikely that they will succeed in signing the player.

As it stands, RB Salzburg are close to completing an agreement to sign Clark from Liverpool this summer.

They are managed by former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders and he knows the player better than most other managers.

The midfielder was handed his Premier League and Europa League debuts by Jurgen Klopp last season but over all, the midfielder did not get many opportunities and he is far down the pecking order at the club so playing time will be limited next season.

RB Salzburg are discussing loan and permanent options with Liverpool with a move getting closer.

A move to Leeds United might be ideal for the young player as he would get more playing time at Elland Road and he would get the opportunity to play under a manager like Daniel Farke who is known to show faith in young players.