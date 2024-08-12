Liverpool are interested in signing the Netherlands international midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

According to a report from Gazzetta via Paisley Gates, the Reds are currently in pole position to sign the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to pay his asking price.

The report states that Juventus are keen on signing the midfielder as well, but they are unwilling to spend in excess of €50 million for the player. Atalanta on the other hand are holding out for a fee of €60 million for the midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool come forward with an offer to sign the 26-year-old in the coming weeks. They need to add more quality in the middle of the park and Koopmeiners could prove to be a quality acquisition. He was outstanding for Atalanta last season and he helped them win the UEFA Europa League.

Koopmeiners would be a quality addition

The midfielder scored 15 goals in all competitions last season and picked up seven assists along the way. He will add goals, creativity, and technical ability in the middle of the park. Liverpool need to sign a quality midfielder, especially after the departure of Thiago Alcantara.

The Dutch international shirt has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and he could be a key player for the Reds if they can get the deal done. Liverpool already have players like Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo at their disposal. It will be interesting to see if they can convince their compatriot to move to Anfield this summer.

Spending €60 million on a midfielder might be a bit of a problem though. Liverpool will need to improve the other areas of their squad and Atalanta will have to be more reasonable with their demands.