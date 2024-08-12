Liverpool are giving serious consideration to signing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili for a fee of more than €30m according to Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a quiet summer for the Reds who are yet to sign anyone and they had been in talks with Real Sociedad for Martin Zubimendi, but the midfielder has decided to remain in Spain.

The Reds have a good squad and were in the title race up until the final stages before they fell away and a few additions to the squad would have been expected over the summer.

Liverpool consider move for Mamardashvili

There’s still around three weeks of the window left so there’s time for Liverpool to do some business and strengthen their squad ahead of Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

However, Romano has reported that the Anfield outfit are giving serious consideration to signing Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvil, but are yet to make a final decision.

He took to X.com and said:

“Liverpool are seriously considering opportunity to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili for fee in excess of €30m for Valencia and then loan him out. No final decision yet but talks continue, it’s up to Liverpool. Georgian GK keen on move to #LFC with loan next, as @relevo reported.

??? Liverpool are seriously considering opportunity to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili for fee in excess of €30m for Valencia and then loan him out. No final decision yet but talks continue, it’s up to Liverpool. Georgian GK keen on move to #LFC with loan next, as @relevo reported. pic.twitter.com/HoUyKXjG24 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2024

Mamardashvil impressed for Georgia at Euro 2024 and has been linked with a move away from Valencia in the past but nothing has materialised.

Liverpool are in an interesting position as they need to think about replacements for Alisson with the Brazilian having just one year remaining on his contract.

The Reds currently have Caoimhin Kelleher as their number two but it would seem unlikely they would make the 25-year-old first choice.

Liverpool know first hand with Alisson how much of a difference it makes signing a top class goalkeeper and Mamardashvil certainly has the potential to fall into that category.

The Georgian currently has three years left on his contract and made 37 appearances in La Liga last season and kept 13 clean sheets.