Liverpool plot swoop for experienced man to partner Martin Zubimendi in midfield

Liverpool are yet to make their first signing of the summer transfer window but the Reds are closing in on their transfer targets.

New manager Arne Slot has brought optimism to Anfield after producing impressive results in the preseason but the need for new signings is evident.

The area that the Merseyside club are currently focusing on is the midfield position and they could bring in new players soon.

Along with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, Liverpool are targeting a move for free agent Adrien Rabiot, according to The Mirror.

The French midfielder is a free agent after leaving Juventus this summer and his availability has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs.

The experienced midfielder has been previously linked with a move to Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Manchester United.

As per The Mirror, the Reds are keen to sign Rabiot regardless of whether Zubimendi joins the club.

Liverpool are well stocked in the midfield position with new manager Slot already having the options of Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in the middle.

However, Slot is keen for a new addition to the club and he sees the Spanish Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi as the player ideal for his playing style.

Along with the Spaniard, French international Rabiot is also being eyed for a move to Anfield.

Adrien Rabiot can add experience to the Liverpool team

The player has wealth of experience having played for Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain at the highest level.

He is a regular member of the France national team and his ability to contribute on both ends of the pitch is highly recognised.

The Reds are expected to pay Zubimendi’s release clause of £51.5million but the move to sign Rabiot would cost them nothing and save their money.

With just under three weeks left in the transfer window to shut down, it is time for the Reds to make their moves and get their deals done soon.