Man United exit is still “likely” for 24-year-old player as club look to generate funds

With less than three weeks left in the transfer window to shut down, Manchester United are expected to continue their business.

The Red Devils have managed to sign striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro this summer and they are edging closer to complete deals for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane have left the club after their contracts expired while Mason Greenwood and Donny van de Beek have been sold to make way for new additions.

Another big name player could be sold by the club this summer as the Red Devils look to generate funds for their transfer business.

According to Football Insider, Man United will accept a big fee for Jadon Sancho and his exit from the club has been called as “likely”.

The winger has endured a difficult time at the club and they want to cash in on him amid interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are exploring a move for the winger although he is not their priority at the moment, as mentioned in the report.

Sancho has made up with manager Erik ten Hag after previously having a public feud with the Man United boss.

He was sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund in January this year where he impressed and performed well to guide them to the Champions League final.

Away from Man United, the English winger regained his form and since returning to the club, he has worked on his relationship with the manager.

Sancho missed a crucial penalty in Man United’s Community Shield defeat against Manchester City on Saturday and that could be his last big moment as the player of the club.

Man United are willing to cash in on Jadon Sancho

The Red Devils want to further continue their transfer business and they want to generate funds from sales. Sancho is someone they could allow to leave the club this summer after the player is way down the pecking order in the wider positions.

It is perhaps the right move for his career to look for an exit from Old Trafford since his playing time will be limited at the club.

Under the right environment and given the backing from the club, the player can still perform at a high level as he has shown on his loan spell at Dortmund.

He is only 24-years-old and has a long way to go in his career but his future lies away from Man United it seems.