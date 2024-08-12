Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite all summer.

Initially, it seemed like the Red Devils would be priced out of a move for the player. However, Football Insider are now reporting that Manchester United have reopened talks with Everton regarding the 21-year-old central defender and they are planning to submit a new bid of around £60 million this week.

The defender is reportedly valued at around £80 million and it will be interesting to see if Everton are willing to accept a more reasonable offer. Branthwaite is regarded as one of the finest young talents in the country and he has the potential to develop into a top-class defender.

Manchester United need defensive reinforcements and signing the 21-year-old could solve their defensive issues for the foreseeable future. The 21-year-old could be a key player for them.

Manchester United signed Leny Yoro earlier this summer, but the French defender has picked up a serious injury and he will be sidelined for a few weeks.

Man United keen on Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United need to add more depth to their central defensive unit and Branthwaite would be a quality addition. He is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford.

Everton will look to recoup as much as possible for their prized prospect. Meanwhile, the likes of Manchester City are keeping tabs on his situation as well. Line. It will be interesting to see how the Toffees react to the offer from Manchester United when it is submitted.

The report states that Manchester United are confident that their offer will be accepted. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The Red Devils will be hoping to challenge for major trophies in the upcoming campaign and they need to top class players like Branthwaite in order to match up to Arsenal and Manchester City.