MLS side Charlotte FC are in talks over an ambitious move to sign Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron according to Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle are looking to offload Almiron, who has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but an exit has yet to materialise.

The Magpies are in the market for a new right winger, and selling Almiron would not only create the space in the squad they need it would also help fund their pursuit of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

Charlotte FC in talks for Almiron

Almiron arrived at Newcastle from MLS side Atlanta United for £21m in 2019 and has gone on to make 209 appearances for the club.

However, Newcastle are prepared to sell the Paraguay international and Romano has reported that he could be given the opportunity to return to America with Charlotte FC, who have signed Tim Ream on a free transfer from Fulham.

He took to X.com and said:

“EXCL: Charlotte FC executive now in London start talks for ambitious move to bring Miguel Almirón back to MLS.

“Initial approach already made with Newcastle, not an easy deal but Charlotte FC trying. Two days left before end of transfer window in MLS.”

?? EXCL: Charlotte FC executive now in London start talks for ambitious move to bring Miguel Almirón back to MLS. Initial approach already made with Newcastle, not an easy deal but Charlotte FC trying. ?? Two days left before end of transfer window in MLS. pic.twitter.com/XAllj8Tk0E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2024

With just two days of the window left for MLS sides the clock is ticking on being able to agree a deal and it’s unclear what sort of fee Newcastle would be expecting for Almiron.

The 30-year-old has two years left on his current deal at St James’ Park so Newcastle would expect to receive a reasonable fee, although MLS sides aren’t renowned for paying huge transfer fees.

Newcastle have been linked with a number of right wingers throughout the summer including Michael Olise who ended up joining Bayern Munich, whilst they reportedly hold an interest in Chelsea’s Noni Madueke.

If Almiron departs Newcastle could step up their interest in Madueke and try and test Chelsea’s resolve for the England under-21 international.